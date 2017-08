Headspace open

Headspace Senior Manager, Tom Traae, and Acting Centre Manager, Rynnette Gentle, with Minister for Indigenous Health Ken Wyatt at yesterday’s launch of the new Broken Hill Headspace centre. PICTURE: Daniel Stringer Headspace Senior Manager, Tom Traae, and Acting Centre Manager, Rynnette Gentle, with Minister for Indigenous Health Ken Wyatt at yesterday’s launch of the new Broken Hill Headspace centre. PICTURE: Daniel Stringer

By Daniel Stringer



The Broken Hill Headspace service was officially launched yesterday to provide a vital service to the city’s youth.

The eight-year push to establish the youth mental health service in the city was finally realised with the official opening of the permanent centre in Blende Street.

The centre is the 100th Headspace service to be established in Australia, something which Headspace Senior Manager, Tom Traae, says is testament to the hard work that has taken place behind the scenes.

