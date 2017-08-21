Hand-painted history

By Craig Brealey

In 1920, Albert Morris, a metallurgist on the mine and an amateur botanist, founded the Barrier Field Naturalists’ Club.

He and wife Margaret would go out into the bush with the other members and on these field trips Margaret took photographs of the flora she collected.

They are now kept in the city’s archives but tonight at the Regional Art Gallery everyone will have the chance to bid for colourful prints taken from her pictures.

