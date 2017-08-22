Explore our “Regen”

Barrier Field Naturalists Club Secretary, James Bourne, takes a look at some of the items on show in the library’s “regen” archival materials display. Barrier Field Naturalists Club Secretary, James Bourne, takes a look at some of the items on show in the library’s “regen” archival materials display.

By Kara de Groot

Celebratory activities for the inaugural Albert Morris Ecology Award kicked off yesterday at the Regional Art Gallery and will continue throughout the week.

Today locals and visitors can take part in a tour of the Regeneration Area which botanist and metallurgist Albert Morris established in 1936.

The Barrier Field Naturalists Club, which Albert Morris helped found, will be leading the tour which starts at the Visitors Information Centre at 9.30am.

Please log in to read the whole article.