Milkbar king finds niche

Jason King by the front counter of his business, the iconic Bell’s Milk Bar. Jason King by the front counter of his business, the iconic Bell’s Milk Bar.

Jason King may not have been born a local, but after more than a decade living in the Silver City he’s become a familiar face around town and at Bell’s Milk Bar out south.

Originally from Toowoomba, Queensland, he first visited Broken Hill in 2001 as a salesman for children’s books and encyclopaedias.

“In that role I travelled all the time and the people in Broken Hill were definitely memorable and friendly and I really enjoyed my time here,” Jason said.

Please log in to read the whole article.