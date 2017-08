Eisteddfod glory for Emily

Emily Schofield won top four prizes, including the Open Pop Star at Monday night’s Eisteddfod. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Emily Schofield won top four prizes, including the Open Pop Star at Monday night’s Eisteddfod. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

A last-minute decision to enter into the 2017 Eisteddfod turned out to be the right one for a young local singer.

Emily Schofield was awarded four first places, including the Open Pop Star at Monday night’s Eisteddfod competition.

She was also awarded most promising vocalist in the 17 and under category.

Please log in to read the whole article.