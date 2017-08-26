Financial setback

By Daniel Stringer



The sale of two assets has seen City Council take a $10 million hit to its bottom line, according to its annual financial statements.

The statements, which were released yesterday, show council incurred a net operating deficit before capital of $11 million for the 2016/17 financial year.

But council said the deficit - which included the sale of the film studio and Shorty O’Neil Village for a combined $1.8 million in proceeds - wasn’t a true reflection of its financial position.

Please log in to read the whole article.