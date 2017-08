Kind roofers handy with the woodwork

(Back) Aus-Tough Roofing’s Drue Pattie and Lee Snehotta with (front left) year 6 student Bailey Love, school learning support officer Chaile Torney and year 9 student Sharnelee Nolan at the new table. PICTURE: Kara de Groot (Back) Aus-Tough Roofing’s Drue Pattie and Lee Snehotta with (front left) year 6 student Bailey Love, school learning support officer Chaile Torney and year 9 student Sharnelee Nolan at the new table. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

Students at the Broken Hill Tutorial Centre will be able to sit more comfortably thanks to a generous gift from two roofers.

The Centre’s school learning support officer, Chaile Torney, had workers from Aus-Tough Roofing working on her home when she mentioned that the children at her work needed a new bench, and things progressed from there.

“The old seating was about ten years old, it was getting chipped and wobbly and it wasn’t useful to have everyone crowded around the one table,” the Centre’s assistant principal Francesca Parni said.

