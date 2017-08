Fire destroys house

By Andrew Robertson

A second abandoned house has been destroyed by fire in the space of weeks, with firefighters called to a spectacular Patton Street blaze in the early hours of Saturday.

Station Officer John Dunn, who attended the fire, said yesterday the wood and iron building was already well alight by the time firefighters got to the scene shortly before 4am.

He said nothing could be done to save the dwelling but added crews did an exceptional job to make sure the fire didn’t spread to a neighboring house.

