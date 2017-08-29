Welcomed into the fold

Probationary Constables Gabriel Lagos and Ashleigh Robson with Inspector Malcolm Andrews. Probationary Constables Gabriel Lagos and Ashleigh Robson with Inspector Malcolm Andrews.

By Kara de Groot

The Barrier LAC has welcomed two new constables to the ranks this week.

Probationary Constables Gabriel Lagos and Ashleigh Robson have moved from the east coast of NSW to Broken Hill to begin their three-year training period, where they’ll learn a wide variety of skills.

Inspector Malcolm Andrews said the Barrier Local Area Command (LAC), which encompasses Broken Hill and surrounds, has a very successful history of training probationary constables.

Please log in to read the whole article.