Stellar season for Walker

Taylor Walker's outstanding season could win him his first All Australian AFL Team jumper. PICTURE: Submitted

By Peter Argent

One of the Adelaide Crows’ eight nominations for All Australian selection is North Broken Hill’s Taylor Walker.

The selection panel on Monday announced the 40-man squad that is in contention for selection for the 2017 AFL All Australian Team.

Under the format introduced in 2007, the All Australian selectors were not asked to nominate the leading players in each section of the field - forwards, defenders and midfielders/ruckmen - but simply to name the best players of the season.

