Artist does some soul searching

By Kara de Groot

Broken Hill’s latest artist in residence is using his time in the city to scout out faces for his next exhibition.

Victorian artist James Price is in town until this weekend, conducting research for his next project “800 Souls”.

His plan is to capture the likenesses of 800 people, some living here now, and older faces he finds in local archival records.

