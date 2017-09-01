Upgrade to Theatre

Theatre 44 has upgraded their power board thanks to Council.

By Emily Roberts

Theatre 44 has become a safer place in which to watch live performances after a much-needed upgrade to a piece of ageing infrastructure.

The theatre’s backstage power board was recently replaced by the BH Repertory Society courtesy of an $8,000 Community Development Program grant from City Council.

A spokeswoman for the society said that the existing board had been added to over the past 50 years and had several portable power boards attached, which were getting dangerous.

