Inquiry gagged: Labor

By Daniel Stringer

Labor has slammed the NSW Government’s independent inquiry into allegations of water theft after it was revealed that several National Party members, including local MP Kevin Humphries, were not interviewed for the investigation.

During yesterday’s budget estimates, questions were put to Rural Water Minister, Niall Blair, who revealed that he had not been approached by Ken Matthews to give evidence.

Furthermore, the Secretary of the Department of Industry, Simon Smith, refused to say whether Barwon MP Kevin Humphries or former Primary Industries Minister, Katrina Hodgkinson, had been interviewed.

