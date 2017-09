Clean-up day targets city’s unkept graves

The damage to the cemetery in the immediate aftermath of the November storm. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson The damage to the cemetery in the immediate aftermath of the November storm. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson

By Kara de Groot

A special clean-up day is being organised for the cemetery this weekend.

The Tidy Towns Volunteer Working Group have set Saturday as the day, and are asking everyone to come out and help to make sure the historic cemetery stays tidy.

Councillor and Group Chairman, Christine Adams, said that many people already do a great job making sure their loved ones’ graves are well tended, and hopes they’ll join the group on the weekend.

