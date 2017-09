Council flags festival celebration

Council staffers Anne Andrews and Luke Dart with the rainbow flags at Council’s administration building. Council staffers Anne Andrews and Luke Dart with the rainbow flags at Council’s administration building.

City Council’s decision to buy rainbow flags to help celebrate the Broken Heel Festival has added colour to the Town Hall Facade, Visitor’s Information Centre and the entrance to the administration office.

The Broken Heel Festival has gained significant traction since its inception in 2015 and is a key event on the Broken Hill calendar, recognised by Government, community and the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex and Queer (LGBTIQ) community as a celebration of life.

The aim of the flags is to welcome visitors and embrace the values outlined in the Council’s Community Strategic Plan of being a community that values being inspiring, open, original, human and fearless.

