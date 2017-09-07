Labor proposal garners support

By By Daniel Stringer

Broken Hill water activists say they would support the replacement of the Menindee pipeline as an alternative to the government’s proposed pipeline to the Murray.

During his recent visit to the Far West, Opposition Leader Luke Foley said if he were to win the 2019 election he would peruse the replacement of the current Menindee Pipeline.

The idea has been welcomed by water activists, with Vice President of the Darling River Action Group, Darryn Clifton, saying it is a better solution than what the State Government has put forward.

