Uniting helps spread message of inclusion

Uniting Care’s Caroline Goldstone and Geanina Gaftoi will be at the Community Markets on Saturday to provide information on their services. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Uniting Care’s Caroline Goldstone and Geanina Gaftoi will be at the Community Markets on Saturday to provide information on their services. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

Service provider Uniting says it is a champion of LGBTI inclusion and proud to be participating in the Broken Heel Festival over the weekend.

As a service provider in the areas of early learning, aged care, family services, disability, community services and chaplaincy, Uniting is also a leading advocate for the needs of LGBTI communities.

Uniting will host a stall at the popular Broken Heel Community Markets to be held on Saturday at Sturt Park.

Please log in to read the whole article.