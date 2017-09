Silverton green thumb out-blooms competition

Helen Murray and her dog in her garden, which is just starting to show spring bulbs. Helen Murray and her dog in her garden, which is just starting to show spring bulbs.

By Kara de Groot

The annual Garden Competition is over for another year, and this year a garden in Silverton took out several prizes.

It was the first time a resident of Silverton has entered the competition, and organiser and judge Bob Pascoe said the gardens were quite impressive.

Helen Murray, who also runs Silverton Photography, took out first place in Best Spring Flowers, and second place in Best Front Garden Large in the Silver City Garden Club’s 2017 Garden Competition.

