Hopes high for South revival

The owner of the former South Pharmacy says there is plenty of interest in the now vacant shop. PICTURE: Emily Roberts The owner of the former South Pharmacy says there is plenty of interest in the now vacant shop. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

Patton Street has the potential to be revitalised with the availability of the South Pharmacy store, according local business owners.

After the closure of the South Pharmacy, a number of Patton Street businesses have been struggling.

St James Mart Op Shop said they had seen a big decrease in sales, as people would often pop into their store after placing a script.

Please log in to read the whole article.