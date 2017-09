Vote ‘a disgrace’

South resident Larry Angell is flying the Rainbow Flag high and proud over his house. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

South resident Larry Angell is flying the Rainbow Flag high and proud over his house in protest for the gay marriage vote and to support the Broken Heel Festival.

Larry has been flying the rainbow flag for a week now and said it was his way to protest against “gutless politicians”.

“It is my way of protesting against the gutless politicians who are not prepared to make the decision on same sex marriage,” he said.

