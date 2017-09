Climb for a good cause

Local firefighters Tom Seward (left) and Cohen Turner will be climbing an awful lot of stairs in Sydney next month.

By Emily Roberts

Local firefighters Tom Seward and Cohen Turner will have calves of steel after committing to run the Sydney Tower Eye to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease.

The Firefighters Climb for Motor Neurone Disease will be held on October 14 and more than 400 firies will take part.

They will climb a whopping 1504 stairs wearing 25kg of firefighter’s kit in the Sydney Tower Eye in an effort to raise $1,000,000 for research into Motor Neurone Disease at Macquarie University.

