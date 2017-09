Kind cut for cats

Tora, nine months old, with RSPCA animal attendant Cheryl Backhouse. Tora is up for adoption and is cuddly and loving. She meows to be cuddled and is very gentle. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Tora, nine months old, with RSPCA animal attendant Cheryl Backhouse. Tora is up for adoption and is cuddly and loving. She meows to be cuddled and is very gentle. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

The RSPCA is expecting an influx of cats and kittens this spring.

Vet Rachel Bailey reminded cat owners that now is the time to desex your cat.

“The best thing you can do for your cat is desex, vaccinate and microchip,” she said.

