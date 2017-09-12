Cookbook quest

By Daniel Stringer

Do you own this cookbook? Two Broken Hill women are on the search for anyone who owns a version of a recipe book, which was printed by the Broken Hill Primary School in the 1970s.

The book was found by Mandy and Bronte Schuster at the dump shop and they were later told of its historical value by the historical society.

The book is missing two of the middle pages and the sisters would like to donate a complete copy of the book to the historical society.

