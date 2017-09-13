Restoration of an old favourite

Scott Smith on the verandah of the old pub. Scott Smith on the verandah of the old pub.

By Kara de Groot

Work to revive the old Mt Gipps Hotel on the Sydney road is continuing, after it was purchased by tourism company Out of the Ordinary Outback earlier this year.

The pub closed its doors in 1987 after nearly 100 years in business, but Sydney-investor Scott Smith said he planned to have it up and running again by March next year.

It will be the centrepiece of the new ‘Broken Hill Outback Resort’, with plans to add a swimming pool and other amenities to the location.

