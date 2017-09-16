A sporting life

Graeme Semmens at the Bob Sanderson stadium. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Long-time servant of Broken Hill basketball, Graeme Semmens, has stepped aside due to health issues but has no regrets about his time in the game.

Semmens was first involved as a junior both playing and as a referee as he progressed through the grades. He started in the under 12s in the local competition before moving into the combined sides. He then left basketball for a while as Aussie Rules became his passion.

Semmens, a name synonymous with the South Football Club, played almost 200 games for the Roos and after retirement was a part of the coaching staff for an A Grade premiership. He also served as South FC president for four years.

