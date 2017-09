Finals click into gear

West’s Bailey Beattie in action last weekend against Celtic. Beattie scored a goal in West’s 7-1 thumping of Celtic and face them again today in the A Grade preliminary final. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan West’s Bailey Beattie in action last weekend against Celtic. Beattie scored a goal in West’s 7-1 thumping of Celtic and face them again today in the A Grade preliminary final. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

We’re finally at the pointy end of Broken Hill’s 2017 soccer season and after treading water for a couple of weeks, it will be all go tomorrow when West and Celtic clash in the A Grade preliminary final.

West ended the regular season alone in second place and will carry a touch of momentum into tomorrow’s cut-throat match after defeating Celtic 7-1 last weekend.

It must be said that the game last week didn’t mean anything and Celtic had only nine players, but winning form is good form and all of the Panthers star players found some as well.

