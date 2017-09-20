Cross-country trek

‘Ellie’ with zoo keeper Kaelene McKay yesterday. The 16-month-old giraffe is travelling across Australia to Perth Zoo. ‘Ellie’ with zoo keeper Kaelene McKay yesterday. The 16-month-old giraffe is travelling across Australia to Perth Zoo.

By Andrew Robertson

Trucking a giraffe 4500km might seem like a tall order but a juvenile female named ‘Ellie’ appears to be taking it all in her substantial stride.

The 16-month-old turned heads when she passed through Broken Hill yesterday, part-way through a “meticulously planned” transcontinental journey through four states.

Ellie left her home at Queensland’s Australia Zoo on Monday and is bound for Perth Zoo, where she will be paired with breeding bull “Armani” as part of the Australian Giraffe Breeding Program.

