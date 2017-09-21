Show sparks fireworks

Emily Schofield leading the combined school performance of Firework by Katy Perry with the BHHS dancers in final rehearsals yesterday afternoon. Emily Schofield leading the combined school performance of Firework by Katy Perry with the BHHS dancers in final rehearsals yesterday afternoon.

The Far West Regional Talent Concert got under way last night in the Broken Hill High School hall, with students from schools in Broken Hill and Menindee taking part in the show.

Performances included dancing, singing, poetry, bands, combined high school acts and combined school choirs, each showcasing the unique talents of our local kids.

BH Public School principal Michael Fisher provided commentary on the night as emcee and behind the scenes work was coordinated by Charyne Bradley from BHHS and Lindy Robins from Burke Ward Public School, along with help from other staff and students.

