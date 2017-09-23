Out to dry

By Daniel Stringer

NSW Labor has accused the NSW Government of putting the needs of irrigators before the rest of the state, following comments made in parliament yesterday.

State Director of the National Party, Nathan Quigley, responded to pressure from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party over water policy, by stating the National Party has already threatened to remove NSW from the Basin Plan.

“They (the Shooters) know we’ve already threatened to take NSW out of the Basin Plan if Labor goes ahead with their scheme to take this water from irrigators,” Mr Quigley stated in parliament.

