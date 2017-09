Problems in the past

New Far West LHD chief executive Stephen Rodwell says he is only interested in looking forward. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson New Far West LHD chief executive Stephen Rodwell says he is only interested in looking forward. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson

By Andrew Robertson

The new head of the health district says he isn’t interested in dwelling on issues surrounding the previous board and its chief executive.

Having been acting in the position for almost three months, Mr Rodwell was this week confirmed as the new chief executive of the Far West Local Health District.

He replaces long-time head Stuart Riley, who resigned in June after a damning report found he and the previous health district board were functioning at a level lower than required.

Please log in to read the whole article.