Challenge gets underway

Drivers Chris Hummer and Neil Cooper gearing up for the Outback Challenge. PICTURE: Myles Burt Drivers Chris Hummer and Neil Cooper gearing up for the Outback Challenge. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The 2017 Outback Challenge is set to go this weekend with drivers prepping their cars for what is already named by organisers the toughest year yet.

Seasoned drivers Chris Hummer and Neil Cooper have been team mates for 15 years and together have won the last two Outback Challenges, and they are now looking to take out this year’s title.

Drivers must be self-sufficient for the week, relying on their cars and having to provide their own food, water, camping gear and tools for the event.

Please log in to read the whole article.