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* Do you know what DDI is?
Suggested page: DDI explained in detail
DDI is a set of networking protocols - DNS, DHCP, and IPAM. Together they are used to manage and automate the assignment of IP addresses in a network.
Let’s explain a little bit more about the elements of DDI:
Together, these protocols form the backbone of most modern networks and are essential for ensuring that devices can communicate with each other and access the resources they need.
If you want to learn more, we recommend you to read a detailed article about DDI!