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* Do you know what DDI is?

Suggested page: DDI explained in detail

DDI is a set of networking protocols - DNS, DHCP, and IPAM. Together they are used to manage and automate the assignment of IP addresses in a network.

Let’s explain a little bit more about the elements of DDI:

DNS (Domain Name System) maps domain names to IP addresses. Thanks to it, users can access network resources using easy-to-remember names instead of remembering IP addresses.

DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) is a protocol that is used to assign IP addresses to devices on a network automatically. It eliminates the need for manual IP address configuration and guarantees that each device has a unique IP address.

IPAM (IP Address Management) manages and organizes IP addresses in a network. It involves tasks such as assigning IP addresses to specific devices, tracking the use of IP addresses, and identifying and resolving IP address conflicts.

Together, these protocols form the backbone of most modern networks and are essential for ensuring that devices can communicate with each other and access the resources they need.

If you want to learn more, we recommend you to read a detailed article about DDI!