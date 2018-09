Hep C war not over

Doctors Funmi Kololafe, Nure Oush and Swapnil Singh of the Broken Hill Superclinic with Nurse Jo Lenton (second from right) from the Far West Local Health District. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The number of deaths in Australia related to liver failure caused by hepatitis C has dropped by 20 per cent since 2016.

The research from The Kirby Institute at UNSW has highlighted that more Australians are now getting treated for the disease since the introduction of new drugs to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme two years ago.

Dr Funmi Komolafe at the Broken Hill Superclinic said there was a “combination of reasons” why deaths related to Hepatitis C were decreasing.

