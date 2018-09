Robins welcome new coaches

David Ruddock (left) and Chris Jones have been appointed as West’s senior co-coaches for 2019. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling David Ruddock (left) and Chris Jones have been appointed as West’s senior co-coaches for 2019. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Tyler Hannigan

In a shock to the local AFL community, former North premiership coach and player David Ruddock has been appointed as West Football Club’s senior co-coach alongside his former assistant Chris Jones.

While rumours had been circulating for weeks, and all but confirmed late last week, the official announcement was made at West’s best and fairest awards night on Saturday.

Ruddock will link up with his 2016 premiership assistant and 2017 North senior coach Jones in the role that will see him take over from Phil Bell who led the Robins over the past two seasons.

Please log in to read the whole article.