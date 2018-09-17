Celtic wins spot in GF

Rebecca Deer has a shot at goal in Sunday's preliminary final against Alma. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

A hard-fought A Grade preliminary final saw Celtic come out on top while West progressed to the women’s decider in Broken Hill soccer yesterday.

Celtic United and St Joes fought for a spot in the grand final next Saturday and the intensity was high early from both teams.

The play was back and forth but Celtic were first to hit the scoreboard thanks to Kingsley McIntyre but set up by some lovely play by fellow young guns Hamish Inglis and Tom McRae.

