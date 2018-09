Clisby in SANFL GF

By Peter Argent

West Broken Hill’s running defender with the North Adelaide Roosters, Mitch Clisby, will be one of the key senior North Adelaide players as they enter the 2018 SANFL grand final this Sunday afternoon.

Having come from the elimination final, the Roosters needed to navigate a dramatic preliminary final win on the penultimate day of the season last Sunday, scrambling over the Eagles to win the right to take on competition favourites Norwood in this week’s season decider.

This year’s preliminary final will be remembered for many reasons.

