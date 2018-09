Century of life

Former local Mavis Payne will celebrate her 100th birthday next week.

Mavis was born on September 29, 1918, and was the third of four daughters born to Emile and Edith Brugeaud.

They lived in Zebina Street - the house is still there, and from the outside, according to her family, it looks just the same as it did more than 100 years ago.

