Greens eye Parkes seat

Broken Hill resident and disability worker Natasha Bearman, who's set to run for the Federal seat of Parkes at the next national election. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Local resident Natasha Bearman has been chosen as the Greens candidate for the Federal seat of Parkes at the next election.

A disability worker at the LiveBetter Organisation, Ms Bearman said she had made the announcement during the recent leadership crisis in Canberra because of the then-likely prospect of an early election.

Now that her candidacy’s been announced, she said she’d be campaigning on her grassroots credentials and outsider status as someone with very little political experience.

