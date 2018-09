Winds a havoc for Show

Secretary of the Silver City Show John Ralph, watching the show’s clean-up progress Tuesday morning. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Secretary of the Silver City Show John Ralph, watching the show’s clean-up progress Tuesday morning. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

September winds proved a nuisance for the Silver City Show on the weekend, with smaller crowds across the Saturday afternoon and ticket sales down on previous years.

With the ticket numbers yet to be counted, Secretary of the show John Ralph expected gate sales to be lower this year.

“We’ve lost a bit of money in the process of doing the gates and everything, as well as the numbers that came,” he said.

Please log in to read the whole article.