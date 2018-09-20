Thanks for your wonderful support

Danny O'Connor, BIC President

By Danny OConnor

After 13 years as BIC President I have decided on a “sea change” and will, therefore, be leaving Broken Hill. With that decision, I will also be resigning as BIC President in October.

The position of acting President, until the elections in January, will be BHTEU Secretary, Rosslyn Ferry. I not only want to congratulate Ros for taking on that position, but I also want to congratulate her for being the first female President.

First of all I wish to thank the BIC “team” and past delegates with whom I have had the pleasure of working with over the years and to acknowledge the considerable time and effort they have put in for their members.

