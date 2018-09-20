TAFE raises funds

(From left) Staff members Gary Cook, Mel Grossi, Billy McMaster and Byron Hooker were on deck yesterday to provide locals with a sweet treat. PICTURE: Myles Burt (From left) Staff members Gary Cook, Mel Grossi, Billy McMaster and Byron Hooker were on deck yesterday to provide locals with a sweet treat. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Broken Hill TAFE staff raised $860 selling delicious cakes and other treats for their Drought Relief Morning Tea yesterday.

The Morning Tea was organised by TAFE NSW and involved around 130 colleges around the state.

Broken Hill TAFE team leader Byron Hooker said all their delectable treats had been brought in by local staff to help with the fundraiser.

