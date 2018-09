We love Adelaide

Adelaide Schultz sports her solar system skirt and ‘I love Pluto’ top for career day, to raise money for drought-affected farmers. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Adelaide Schultz sports her solar system skirt and ‘I love Pluto’ top for career day, to raise money for drought-affected farmers. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill North Public School’s Adelaide Schultz helped raise $400 for drought affected farmers.

The year 2 student came up with the idea of holding a career day at their school, where students could dress up as what they would like to be when they grow up.

The idea came about after she saw footage of the impact of drought on farmers, she recognised that the whole community is affected by the plight of farmers and it takes people from all walks of like to pitch in together to help them.

Please log in to read the whole article.