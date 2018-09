$800,000 bank job

Mossop Construction and Interiors have put forward an $800,000 development application to fit out the Commonwealth Bank at the Plaza.

The development application was submitted to Council last month for the “Tenancy Fitout for Commonwealth Bank inside the Shopping Centre”.

The applicant is Mossop Construction & Interiors and they have predicted the endeavour will cost $800,000.

