Final damage bill unknown

By Emily Roberts

Initial predictions of a half-a-million-dollar damage bill after an excavator slammed into the Kanandah Road railway bridge may have been over-estimated, but the final cost is still not known.

At the start of August, a semi-trailer loaded with an excavator crashed into underpass.

The truck belonged to the contractors building the Wentworth to Broken Hill pipeline.

