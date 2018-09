BH sparrows adapt to lead pollution

Professor Simon Griffith measuring a sparrow. Others await their turn in a bag hanging from the fence. PICTURE: Macquarie University Professor Simon Griffith measuring a sparrow. Others await their turn in a bag hanging from the fence. PICTURE: Macquarie University

By Craig Brealey

The humble sparrow is so common that most of us barely look at them twice.

But scientists have and their research has led to an amazing discovery - the spoggies of Broken Hill, by natural selection, have adapted to lead pollution.

This study of the house sparrows’ genes is the first evidence of animals adapting to lead contamination in heavily polluted areas of Australia.

Please log in to read the whole article.