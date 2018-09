Lights, man, guitar

Musician Steve Andersen will be performing tonight at the Palace Hotel. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

‘Gun-for-hire’ musician Steve Andersen will be playing an acoustic show full of classic tunes at the Palace tonight.

“I take Australian and American classics and I play them on acoustic guitar, without backing tracks and without any frills and extras,” he said.

“It’s everything from John Cougar and American stuff to Cold Chisel and Australian stuff. Pretty much anything you’ve heard on the radio or in the pubs. Classic stuff, not too recent but songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

