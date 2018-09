Sky’s the limit

Outback Astronomy’s Linda Nadge sits out on the “sky dome”, overlooking where a cafe and an observatory will be built. PICTURE: Myles Burt Outback Astronomy’s Linda Nadge sits out on the “sky dome”, overlooking where a cafe and an observatory will be built. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Outback Astronomy is following the lead of the universe and expanding to include a cafe and an observatory.

Director Linda Nadge has been given City Council DA approvals to improve and develop facilitates to cater for an increasing tourism market.

After recognising the appeal of stargazing whilst eating and drinking, Ms Nadge decided to seize the opportunity with plans to construct a cafe.

