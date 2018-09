BH soccer finale

Celtic Captain Dave Hassard (left) and West Captain Zade Kemp will be battling it out in the A Grade Grand Final. PICTURE: Myles Burt Celtic Captain Dave Hassard (left) and West Captain Zade Kemp will be battling it out in the A Grade Grand Final. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Tyler Hannigan

Local soccer culminates today with a number of blockbuster grand finals including West Panthers versus Celtic United for the A Grade title.

The Panthers took out the minor premiership following a strong second half of the season and sealed top spot with a win over United in round 14, the sides’ most recent meeting. West’s Jordan Cox was the star that day as he hammered home six goals in the 7-1 win.

Celtic were forced to earn their grand final spot in last weekend’s preliminary final against St Joes, overcoming the Joeys 2-1 in a hard-fought contest.

