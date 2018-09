Metro papers rise in price

Donna and Tony Lines, owners of the Westside Newsagency, whose business recently relocated to the Broken Hill Village. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Donna and Tony Lines, owners of the Westside Newsagency, whose business recently relocated to the Broken Hill Village. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Metropolitan newspapers such as the Sydney Morning Herald and the Herald Sun have increased in price significantly and Westside Newsagency owners Tony and Donna Lines share why.

The Herald Sun is the most popular interstate newspaper with Broken Hill locals. Donna said local readers enjoy the AFL coverage and the racing section.

Tony said the reason for the increased price is simply the freight charges.

