60-year union

Pat and Colin Harvey are still all smiles after 60 years. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Pat and Colin Harvey are still all smiles after 60 years. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Pat and Colin Harvey will celebrate sixty years since they became husband and wife this Thursday.

The happy couple met at the Palais Square Dance in Crystal Street, and two-and-a half years later they were engaged. They were married 18 months after the proposal, on Saturday, September 27, 1958, at the All Saints Church in Piper Street by Father Cavanagh.

The night of their wedding was the first night they spent in their Wilson Street home, which they had built before they were married, and they have lived there to this day.

Please log in to read the whole article.